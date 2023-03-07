Hernangomez will return to the bench for Monday's contest against the Kings, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With Jonas Valanciunas (calf) back in the lineup, Hernangomez will return to his normal reserve role. Across the center's first 29 games off the bench this season, Hernangomez is averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over 13.2 minutes per game.