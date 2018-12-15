Wizards' Austin Rivers: Likely heading to Suns
The Suns are on the verge of acquiring Rivers from the Wizards as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The deal would send Austin Rivers plus two Grizzlies role players to the Suns, Trevor Ariza to the Wizards, and Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies. Confirmation of the deal figures to come shortly.
