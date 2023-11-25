Coulibaly (knee) is not listed on the Wizards injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly was a late addition to the injury report Friday before being ruled out of the team's eventual loss to the Bucks. It looks like the Wizards were just erring on the side of caution with the rookie on the frontend of a back-to-back set. Barring any setbacks, look for him to see a similar workload to the 26.6 minutes he has averaged over the previous nine games.