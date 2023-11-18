Coulibaly notched six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-99 loss to the Knicks.

Coulibaly cooled off against the Knicks, but despite the dud, it's notable that he still played 31 minutes on the night. He's played at least 28 minutes in four straight contests, averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in that span. It's clear that he's earning the trust of the coaching staff.