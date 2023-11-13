Coulibaly amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Nets.
Coulibaly had scored in double digits in just two of his previous eight appearances, including nine points in his first start back on Oct. 30, but he destroyed those numbers and recorded his best outing of the season here. Coulibaly is still raw to log heavy minutes on a regular basis, but he seems to be improving and is a player worth watching as the season progresses, particularly in dynasty and keeper formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Scores career-high 10•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Heads back to bench•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Gets starts sans Gafford•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Three points in pro debut•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Won't start in opener•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Starting in exhibition•