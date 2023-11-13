Coulibaly amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Nets.

Coulibaly had scored in double digits in just two of his previous eight appearances, including nine points in his first start back on Oct. 30, but he destroyed those numbers and recorded his best outing of the season here. Coulibaly is still raw to log heavy minutes on a regular basis, but he seems to be improving and is a player worth watching as the season progresses, particularly in dynasty and keeper formats.