Coulibaly (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's In-Season Tournament matchup with the Bucks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly was a late addition to the Wizards' injury report due to a left knee bruise. The rookie has been productive recently, posting 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes over his last nine appearances. In his absence, Landry Shamet, Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert and Danilo Gallinari are all candidates to take on some of his minutes.