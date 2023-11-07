Coulibaly posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 146-128 loss to the 76ers.

Coulibaly hit double-digit scoring for the first time in his young career, despite logging his second-fewest minutes of the season. His game is raw but Coulibaly is an intense defender, so his 7-foot-2 wingspan not fueling more steal and block production in his rotation role is peculiar.