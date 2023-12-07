Coulibaly logged 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three steals and a rebound through 28 minutes in Wednesday's 131-126 loss to the 76ers.

Coulibaly has consistently seen heavy minutes this season, especially as of recently. Since missing the Milwaukee game Nov. 24 due to a knee injury, the rookie forward has averaged 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks over 29.0 minutes. He and Corey Kispert lead the charge amongst the second unit for the Wizards, and as he develops through his first season, expect Coulibaly's role to potentially increase moving forward.