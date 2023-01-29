Gafford logged 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans.

Gafford was incredible in the win, putting together easily his best game of the season. Not only was it his fifth double-double, but he also notched season-high numbers in both scoring and blocks, matching his season-high of 12 boards. With Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) still sidelined, Gafford has been able to step things up, delivering top-60 value over the past week. While he is likely to take a hit when Porzingis returns, he has hopefully done enough to warrant a larger role ROS.