Gafford registered 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Lakers.

Gafford logged in excess of 20 minutes for the second straight game, piquing the interest of fantasy managers the world round. Even more promising was the fact that he shared the court with Kristaps Porzingis once again, something that is certainly a positive when it comes to his fantasy upside. While he isn't necessarily a must-add player, taking a flier on him just to see what happens isn't the worst decision in the world.