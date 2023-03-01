Gafford notched 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 victory over the Hawks.

The fourth-year center recorded his second straight double-double and eighth of the season, tying the career high he set in 2021-22. Over his last 12 games, Gafford has stepped up his production, averaging 10.4 points, 7.3 boards, 1.9 blocks and 1.7 assists while shooting a stunning 76.9 percent from the floor.