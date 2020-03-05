Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 off bench

Bertans had 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-12 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's loss to Portland.

Bertans joined Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura as the only Wizards in double-figures Wednesday on a night when Washington shot just 38.8 percent from the floor as a team. Bertans' four three-pointers run his total up to 18 makes (on 34 attempts) over his last three contests.