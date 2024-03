Avdija racked up 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Avdija is dealing with a heel issue that caused him to miss three games, but he came off the injury report and played a second consecutive game with the ailment. Avdija was running hot prior to the All-Star break, and fantasy managers should expect an upward trend as he gets further away from the injury.