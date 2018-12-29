Wizards' John Wall: Season-ending surgery imminent
Wall (heel) will finalize a timetable for his season-ending surgery within the coming days, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wall has been dealing with heel pain for the past few years, and it's finally reached a point where the star point guard will go under the knife to resolve the issue. The six-to-eight month timetable means Wall will be out for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign and will still be rehabbing over the summer with hopes of being completely healthy heading into his age 28 season. While he's out of the lineup, Tomas Satoransky will presumably be the Wizards' starting point guard and is worth a pickup in most fantasy formats. Bradley Beal should also see a noticable bump in usage. Despite playoff aspirations, Washington finds themselves 10 games under .500 and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference prior to Saturday's games. Trade rumors regarding Beal and Otto Porter Jr. were prominent earlier in the year when the team was slow out of the gate, and it seems more likely than ever that the pair will be floated out in offers.
