Wizards' Kelly Oubre: All-around effort in Monday's win
Oubre contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 22 minutes during a 110-92 win over the Kings on Monday.
Oubre provided a little bit of everything in the blowout victory. His three assists marked a season high and the eight boards matched a season high. Because of his potential to put up these types of all-around stat lines, Oubre is worth a look, as long as owners are wary of his potential inconsistencies in a bench role.
