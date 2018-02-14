Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to play Wednesday
Morris (illness) is expected to play during Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Morris missed Saturday's contest against the Bulls, prompting Kelly Oubre to draw the start at small forward and see 39 minutes of action. But, it appears Morris will be available Wednesday, likely sending Oubre back to the pine. Over his past 10 appearances, Morris is posting 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks per contest.
