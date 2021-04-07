Hachimura (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

Following a two-game absence due to a shoulder issue, Hachimura will return to action as the Wizards continue their six-game road trip. It's not clear if Hachimura will return to the starting five, but prior to the injury he had averaged 34.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break. In that span Hachimura posted 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.