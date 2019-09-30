Coach Scott Brooks said Monday that Hachimura could see time at all three frontcourt spots, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

After stating that the Wizards have three starting spots up for grabs, Brooks noted that Hachimura will spend plenty of time at power forward, but he said the rookie can also play center, as well as small forward. "He's definitely gonna play a lot of four, but I see him, whether it's early part of the season or some part of the season playing three," Brooks said. "And who knows? We go small and he can play the five. It's a position-less league, and we're no different." Hachimura doesn't have extensive experience playing on the wing, but as Brooks' words imply, it may be necessary given the Wizards' current injury situation. With practices set to begin Tuesday, both C.J. Miles (foot) and Troy Brown (calf) will be on the shelf.