Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Extends productive streak
Hachimura scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss at Utah.
The rookie out of Gonzaga has established himself as Washington's second-best scoring option for the Wizards and extended his run of double-digit scoring performances to five games. Hachimura has scored 10 or more points in nine of his 10 outings since returning from injury and is averaging 13.9 points -- while shooting 51.4 percent from the field -- during that stretch.
