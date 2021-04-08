Hachimura (shoulder) tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 131-116 win over the Magic.

Back in action after a two-game absence due to right shoulder soreness, Hachimura recaptured his starting role at power forward and received a normal minutes load. While he came away with his fewest points since March 12, Hachimura made up for it to some extent with the three steals -- a rare contribution for a player who had three steals combined over his last eight outings.