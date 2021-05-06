Hachimura (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against Toronto.
An illness kept the forward out of Wednesday's narrow loss to Milwaukee, and he'll miss at least one more game as Washington completes a back-to-back set. Anthony Gill filled in as the starting power forward Wednesday night while Davis Bertans saw a slightly increased role off the bench.
