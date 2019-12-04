Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Scores 15 in loss
Hachimura scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and gathered six rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Magic on Tuesday.
After dropping a career-high 30 points against the Clippers on Sunday, Hachimura followed it up with another efficient, double-digit performance. It may not be as exciting as 30 points, but when you consider his perfect shooting from the charity stripe and just one turnover, it's still more than a serviceable outing for the 21-year old. Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) were both out in this one, contributing to Hachimura surpassing the 30-minute mark in each of his last two games. Wagner doesn't appear to be in danger of missing much more time. Bryant's current timetable looks to be three weeks. Upon their respective returns, Hachimura's playing time will almost assuredly drop back down.
