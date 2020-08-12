Hachimura finished with 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five boards, and one assist in 29 minutes of a 126-113 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Hachimura kept his recent scoring run going with his third consecutive game in double figures. However, it came on a rather inefficient night for the rookie who shot less than 40 percent from the field for the fifth time in the last six games. He'll face the Celtics on Thursday.
