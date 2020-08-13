Napier (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Celtics, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Though the Wizards' most recent injury report lists Napier as available, Washington ultimately chose to err on the side of caution by keeping the point guard on the sideline with little on the line in the team's final seeding game in Orlando. Troy Brown will get the start at point guard in place of Napier, who may have played his last game in Washington since he's set to become a free agent this offseason. Napier averaged career-high marks in points (10.3), assists (4.7), rebounds (2.8), three-pointers (1.4), steals (1.2) and minutes (24.0) in 56 appearances with Minnesota and Washington in 2019-20.