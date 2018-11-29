Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fails to score in start
Bryant had just two rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 loss to New Orleans.
Bryant started Wednesday but failed to score, adding just two rebounds. Even with Dwight Howard on the shelf, Bryant is a non-factor basically everywhere. He could be used as a blocks streamer in deeper formats at a pinch if required.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Plays 19 minutes in Tuesday's start•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Levels up•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 12 points in preseason finale•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.