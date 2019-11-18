Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Not slowed by hip issue
Bryant (hip) played 28 minutes and tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block Sunday in the Wizards' 125-121 loss to the Magic.
Bryant carried an injury designation into the contest after experiencing hip soreness coming out of Friday's win over the Timberwolves, but the issue didn't seem to hamper him too much Sunday. The Wizards' starting center has failed to crack double digits in the scoring column just once in his 11 outings this season, averaging 14.4 points to go with 9.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 81.8 percent from the charity stripe.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Cleared to play•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Upgraded to probable•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores game-high 23 in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts 20 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Notches double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...