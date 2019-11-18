Bryant (hip) played 28 minutes and tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block Sunday in the Wizards' 125-121 loss to the Magic.

Bryant carried an injury designation into the contest after experiencing hip soreness coming out of Friday's win over the Timberwolves, but the issue didn't seem to hamper him too much Sunday. The Wizards' starting center has failed to crack double digits in the scoring column just once in his 11 outings this season, averaging 14.4 points to go with 9.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 81.8 percent from the charity stripe.