Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Puts up 17 points in 26 minutes
Bryant notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 115-108 preseason loss to the Bucks.
Bryant fell short of notching his third double-double of the preseason, but Sunday's performance still registered as another solid effort. The center occasionally stuffed the stat sheet while averaging only 20.8 minutes per game in 2018-19, but he should have a better chance at a full-on breakout this season with little in the way of healthy depth behind him and few other established options existing on offense beyond Bradley Beal.
