Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Coming off bench Saturday
Brown will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Coach Scott Brooks will give Jordan McRae the nod Saturday with Bradley Beal (leg) out. In 17 appearances off the bench this season, Brown has averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals.
