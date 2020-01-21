Xavier Munford: Drops 21 points in win
Munford had 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Monday's G League win against South Bay.
Munford had failed to top 20 points since his 44-point game Dec. 7, but he had a productive night Monday despite not generating much production in other areas. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 6.6 assists as he's played in all 24 games this season.
