Xavier Munford: Productive in loss
Munford had 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Munford has been incredibly productive in the G League last season, but Tuesday's performance marked the first time he had topped 20 points since Feb. 7. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...