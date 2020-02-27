Munford had 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Munford has been incredibly productive in the G League last season, but Tuesday's performance marked the first time he had topped 20 points since Feb. 7. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 assists per game this season.