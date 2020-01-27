Munford had 34 points (13-19 FG, 8-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.

Munford recorded single-digit point totals in two of the last four games, but he bounced back in a big way as he helped lead the Blue Coats to the win. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 assists per game.