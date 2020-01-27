Xavier Munford: Leads team in scoring
Munford had 34 points (13-19 FG, 8-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Munford recorded single-digit point totals in two of the last four games, but he bounced back in a big way as he helped lead the Blue Coats to the win. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.