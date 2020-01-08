Munford had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Westchester.

Munford has recorded double-digit point totals in every game except two as he continues to play a significant role for the Blue Coats. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.