Xavier Munford: Productive off bench
Munford had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Westchester.
Munford has recorded double-digit point totals in every game except two as he continues to play a significant role for the Blue Coats. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...