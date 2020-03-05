Play

Munford tallied a game-high 36 points (13-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals Wednesday in Delaware's 124-108 loss to Long Island.

Munford has now turned in four performances of 30 or more points this season. The 27-year-old guard has supplemented his scoring production with averages of 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 30.2 minutes per game over his 40 appearances with the Blue Coats.

More News
Our Latest Stories