Xavier Munford: Puts up 36 points
Munford tallied a game-high 36 points (13-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals Wednesday in Delaware's 124-108 loss to Long Island.
Munford has now turned in four performances of 30 or more points this season. The 27-year-old guard has supplemented his scoring production with averages of 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 30.2 minutes per game over his 40 appearances with the Blue Coats.
