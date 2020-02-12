Xavier Munford: Scores 16 in win
Munford had 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Sioux Falls.
Munford's shot selection Tuesday wasn't particularly efficient as he converted on just 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts, but he still managed to notch 16 points as a result of his high shot volume. The 27-year-old has been relatively consistent this season as he's averaging 18.1 PPG and 6.6 APG.
