Munford finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's G League loss to College Park.

Despite the team's loss Friday, Munford managed to pick up his fourth double-double of the season. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.5 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.