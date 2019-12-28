Xavier Munford: Logs double-double in loss
Munford finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's G League loss to College Park.
Despite the team's loss Friday, Munford managed to pick up his fourth double-double of the season. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.5 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.
