Rathan-Mayes scored 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 11 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block in Tuesday's loss to Austin.

Rathan-Mayes extended his streak of games with at least 10 points and six assists to four with the effort. The real surprise was his season-high 11 rebounds. He previously had not recorded more than eight in a game.