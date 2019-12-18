Rathan-Mayes put up 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes Tuesday in Agua Caliente's 115-102 loss to Santa Cruz.

Rathan-Mayes' scoring tally led all reserves from either side and placed him third among Agua Caliente players. Between stints with Texas and Agua Caliente this season, Rathan-Mayes is averaging 18.0 points (on 45.1% shooting from the field), 4.6 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes.