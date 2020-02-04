Play

Rathan-Mayes scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebound, six assists and three blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Iowa.

Rathan-Mayes has been remarkably consistent of late. He has exactly 10 points and either six or seven assists in each of his last three games.

