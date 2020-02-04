Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Nets 10 in loss
Rathan-Mayes scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebound, six assists and three blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Iowa.
Rathan-Mayes has been remarkably consistent of late. He has exactly 10 points and either six or seven assists in each of his last three games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...