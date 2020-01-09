Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Sits with groin issue
Rathan-Mayes missed Tuesday's G League loss to the Stars with a groin issue.
There has been no word on when or how Rathan-Mayes got hurt. He will try to make it back for Thursday's tilt against Iowa.
