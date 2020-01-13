Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Back in action Saturday
Rathan-Mayes scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added nine rebounds and five assists during Saturday's G League win over the Stars.
Rathan-Mayes returned after a two-game absence due to a groin injury. In 12 games since joining Agua Caliente, the 25-year-old is averaging 32.7 minutes and 15.6 points per contest.
