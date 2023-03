Sneed tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Mexico City.

Sneed was one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring while leading the team in rebounds and ending one board short of a double-double. Sneed has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 27 regular-season games.