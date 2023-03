Sneed notched eight points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-107 win over Mexico City.

Sneed finished second on the team in both rebounds and assists while finishing two points, one rebound and four assists shy of a triple-double. Sneed has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 27 regular-season games.