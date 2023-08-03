The Hornets waived Sneed on Thursday.
Sneed played just four games for the Hornets in 2022-23, splitting time between the NBA and G League as a two-way player. However, he will enter the 2023-24 campaign as a free agent.
More News
-
Hornets' Xavier Sneed: Plays only four games•
-
Hornets' Xavier Sneed: Inks two-way contract•
-
Hornets' Xavier Sneed: Signs 10-day deal with Charlotte•
-
Xavier Sneed: Top distributor as starter in win•
-
Xavier Sneed: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Xavier Sneed: Flirts with double-double in loss•