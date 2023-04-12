Sneed ended his second season with averages of 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.0 minutes per game across four contests.

Sneed joined the roster March 28 and was featured in four of the team's final five games. The 26-year-old was solid in his limited role, making 50 percent of his shots from the floor, 50 percent of his three-pointers and knocking down all four of his free-throw attempts. It's difficult to project a spot on the roster for Snead moving forward with the wing depth the Hornets already have.