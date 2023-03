Sneed finished with 10 points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-124 win over Austin.

Sneed led the team in assists while surpassing the double-digit scoring total in an all-around performance Saturday. Sneed has averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29 regular-season contests.