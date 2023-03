Sneed agreed to a sign a 10-day deal with the Hornets on Tuesday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sneed just finished the G League regular season with the Greensboro Swarm, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 32 appearances. The Hornets are banged up heading into the final weeks of the NBA regular season, so Sneed has a solid chance to crack the rotation at some point during his first 10-day deal.