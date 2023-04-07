Sneed signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sneed landed a 10-day deal with the Hornets last week and has averaged 5.0 points in 12.3 minutes per game over three appearances with the club. He'll remain with the team for the final two games of the regular season.
More News
-
Hornets' Xavier Sneed: Signs 10-day deal with Charlotte•
-
Xavier Sneed: Top distributor as starter in win•
-
Xavier Sneed: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Xavier Sneed: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Xavier Sneed: Lights it up from deep to lead team•
-
Xavier Sneed: Posts double figures as starter•