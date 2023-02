Cheatham notched 16 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Skyforce.

Cheatham was one of three starters that ended with 16 points for the Squadron, though unlike Kelan Martin and James Kelly, Cheatham was extremely efficient from the field. The big man is averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in the regular season.