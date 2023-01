Cheatham finished with 21 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-111 win over Stockton.

Cheatham was the reason why Birmingham escaped with the victory here, as he drained the game-winning shot with a hook from close range in the final minute of the game. The forward has been consistent for Birmingham and is averaging 13.8 points with 8.3 rebounds per contest this season.