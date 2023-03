Cheatham notched 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Cheatham has impact on both ends of the court and is an excellent rebounder for his size. He has posted 10 games with double-digit boards and is averaging 12.2 points with 8.8 boards per contest in the regular season.